Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Loeffler Randall

Wicker Tote

$295.00$177.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Wicker Wood bead handle Tie closure Lined Dust bag included Weight: 8oz / 0.23kg Imported, Philippines Style #LOEFF41342
Featured in 1 story
Woven Bags Got A Major Upgrade For Summer '19
by Emily Ruane