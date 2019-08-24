Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
The Frankie Shop

White Western Shirtdress

$136.00
At The Frankie Shop
Midi Shirtdress w/Pointed Collar Western Detailing Slight Drop Shoulder. Relaxed Fit Flap Pockets at Chest w/Box Pleat Single Button Cuff w/Open Slit High-Low Curved Hem. Unlined Front Button Closure 100% Cotton 46" Length, 21.5" Shoulder, 46" Bust Dry Clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
Shop Your Favorite Selena Gomez Looks For Less
by Landon Peoples