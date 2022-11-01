Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
The Body Shop
White Musk® Eau De Parfum
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
White Musk® Eau De Parfum Fresh floral scentCruelty-free muskVegan 20% off 2 or more on select products
Need a few alternatives?
Phlur
Missing Person
BUY
$96.00
Phlur
Glossier
Glossier You
BUY
$64.00
Glossier
Glossier
You
BUY
£49.00
Glossier
Philosophy
Pure Grace Eau De Parfum
BUY
£45.00
LookFantastic
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
White Musk Eau De Parfum
BUY
£22.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Share The Love Advent Calendar
BUY
$160.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter
BUY
$22.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
BUY
$55.00
The Body Shop Australia
More from Fragrance
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty
Libre Eau De Parfum
BUY
£59.00
Selfridges
Phlur
Missing Person
BUY
$96.00
Phlur
The Body Shop
White Musk® Eau De Parfum
BUY
$35.00
The Body Shop
Phlur
Somebody Wood Eau De Parfum
BUY
$96.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted