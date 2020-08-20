Visit the Jovivi Store

White Crystal Healing Stone

*How Do I Use Selenite?You can use?Selenite?in many different ways.?To cleanse your aura and space, you can use selenite as you would?sage. Comb the crystal up and down your body or room while focusing on an intention and visualizing it sucking all of the negative energy out! Think of it as a quick and easy way to get rid of the bad vibes!This brick is also perfect for recharging your other crystals! Another way to maximize its use, place it?around your other?crystals, so it will clear any negative energy and charge them?up to their fullest power.This crystal makes a perfect gift for yourself, wellness newbie, or loved one.*Metaphysical Properties1.Symbolizes peace, purity, love, and higher consciousness2.Used for good luck and protection3.Provides for clarity of the mind4.Helps expands self-awareness