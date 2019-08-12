Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Flber

White Cotton Tassel Duvet Cover

$48.80
At Amazon
Full/Queen:86in*90in 100% Soft cotton, Ivory Tassel-trimmed edges for a minimal-boho look Hand wash cold, inside out Package included: Duvet cover x 1. Want matching sham, please search in our store
Featured in 1 story
Your One-Stop Shop For A Dreamy Boho Home
by Elizabeth Buxton