Caraway

Whistling Tea Kettle

$245.00 $175.50

Buy Now Review It

At Caraway

Meet your stovetop’s new centerpiece. Caraway’s Whistling Tea Kettle is a modern take on the classic kitchen essential, constructed with non-toxic materials to keep your boiled water clean and free of harmful chemicals. As easy on the eyes as it is on the ears, our durable stainless steel Tea Kettle is one worth whistling at. Size: 8.5 in // 2 qt max fill Weight: 3.1 lbs