Wet n Wild

Wildshine Nail Color

$1.99

At Target

Nail your look this Halloween season with wet n wild’s new Glow in the Dark Top Coat! Don’t get caught in the dark without it! Show up and make the ultimate nail-statement and glow even in the darkest of shadows! Wear it by itself or use it as a top coat over your favorite shade of the salon-quality formula of wet n wild’s Wild Shine Nail Polish! Your nails can look great quicker and stay gorgeous longer with a single coat of this glow in the dark top coat. So add some ghoulish glam and to your mani or even pedi and scare all the witches away!