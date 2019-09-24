Pond's

Wet Cleansing Towelettes Original Fresh

Pond's MoistureClean Original Fresh facial wipes gently remove the toughest makeup. These face wipes have soft, plush, and textured clothes for a smooth makeup removing experience. Infused with Vitamin E and a Triple Anti-Oxidant complex, these disposable cleansing and makeup remover wipes revitalize your skin while leaving it perfectly clean and makeup free. Essential Features: Vitamin E, known to revitalize skin and help promote overall skin beauty; and made with Triple Anti-Oxidant complex. Pond's Original Fresh facial wipes 28ct is highly effective at removing the toughest makeup-even waterproof mascara. Use the plush facial wipes to remove all traces of makeup and leave skin fresh in an instant.According to experts it is important to properly cleanse your face to remove all traces of makeup. This will help keep skin looking healthy and beautiful. Makeup, along with dead skin cells, dirt and pollution can cause our pores to become clogged and may lead to breakouts and skin dullness. We understand the impact that products and the environment have on our skin. However, when at the gym, traveling, out and about on hot days, or even long days or late nights, cleansing with a face wash can be a very undesirable task. This is when the convenience of facial cleansing wipes cannot be denied. Add this to your skincare routine!