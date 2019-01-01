Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Western Denim Shirt
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Calvin Klein
A time-tested American silhouette crafted from cotton denim and a western yoke. snap closures, flap pockets and a shirttail hem finish this heritage design.
Featured in 1 story
The 2000s Called, They Want Their Dark Denim Back
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Sanctuary
Boyfriend For Life Shirt
$79.00
from
Sanctuary
BUY
Madewell
Chambray Boyfriend Shirt
$79.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Calvin Klein
Western Contrast Button-down Shirt
$118.00
$41.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Ari Pj Top
$198.00
$138.60
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Two-tone Cotton-poplin Shirt
£428.00
£129.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Two-tone Wool-twill Trimmed Cotton-poplin Shirt
£604.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Jaws Logo Cotton Vest Top
£400.00
from
Browns
BUY
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Transparent Coat
£574.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted