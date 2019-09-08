Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
UO
Western Boots
$89.00
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Kick off cooler weather with the cool Tina boot by UO. Western silhouette hits at the mid-ankle, rendered in smooth suede with metal tips around the toe and heel.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Suede Ankle Boots
$99.00
from
H&M
BUY
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
Dr. Martens
Six Decades Of Individuality
$170.00
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
More from UO
UO
Hooded Anorak Jacket
$59.00
$29.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Plunging Tie-back Midi Dress
$79.99
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Puff-sleeve Smocked Top
$69.99
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Textured Tapestry
$49.00
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Boots
Dr Martens
8 Eyelet Lace Up Black Boots
£139.00
from
Office
BUY
Miista
Edith Bottle Green Patent Leather Boots
£270.00
from
Miista
BUY
Lamoda
Cone Heel Over-the-knee Boots
$79.00
from
ASOS
BUY
H&M
Suede Ankle Boots
$99.00
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted