Linksys

Wemo Wi-fi Smart Dimmer

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

CONTROL AND DIM YOUR LIGHTS FROM ANYWHEREEasily set the ambiance of any room and control your lights from anywhere with Wemo Dimmer. This smart dimmer connects to your existing home Wi-Fi network to provide wireless control of your lights - with no subscription or hub required. From bedroom lights and dining room chandeliers to recessed lighting, Wemo Dimmer can control nearly anything that a traditional dimmer switch can. Whether you're unwinding on the couch, meeting in the boardroom, or vacationing in Barbados, you'll be able to remotely control and dim your home lighting from anywhere. Works with Amazon Alexa; Wemo works seamlessly with Alexa to give you hands-free voice control over your lights and devices. Enable the Wemo skill and pair Wemo Dimmer with Alexa to dim your lights with just the power of your voice.