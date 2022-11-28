Kit:

Wellness Wash

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This adaptogen-infused body wash is a botanical tonic for the body and mind. Wellness Wash is a custom formulation of plant-based surfactants, nourishing oils and botanical extracts that lathers into a silky microfoam, gently cleansing the body and mind. Fragrance notes: Top: Sweet Orange, Mandarin & Galbanum. Heart: Ylang Ylang, Orange Blossom & Petitgrain. Base: Cedarwood, Vetiver & Verbena. Key ingredients: Cold-Pressed Macadamia Oil: an Australian nut oil rich in squalene, that provides potent antioxidant action to the skin. Liquorice & Ginseng: an adaptogenic blend to soothe visible signs of environmental stress. Made without: Parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES, MIT, synthetic colourants, synthetic fragrance and silicones. Pair it with: kit: Skinkind Face Oilkit: Melatonin Night Balm kit: (F)A.C.E Serum