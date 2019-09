Wella

Wella Eimi Flowing Form Anti-frizz Smoothing Balm

$17.98

Buy Now Review It

Create luxurious smoothness with flexible control and natural movement. Formulated to reduce frizz and help protect your hair against dehydration while using hot tools. Brand Story EIMI by Wella Professionals is a styling range designed to enable self expression and celebrate individuality. EIMI molds and inspires by offering interpretations of the latest global trends and setting new accents of style.