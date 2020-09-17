Well-Kept Anthropologie

Well-kept Screen Cleansing Towelettes

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Portable and resealable, these handy towelettes sweep away smudges, dirt, and oil from tech screens. **About Well-Kept** Fed up with a constantly smudged laptop screen and blemishes from a dirty cell phone, business-minded Neeley Kolsch realized the need for a sensible, tech- cleaning product, and soon after launched the first collection of Well-Kept's screen cleaners.