Weleda Skin Food's award-winning formula has remained unchanged since 1926 making this one of the most hydrating and time-honoured moisturisers available. Weleda Skin Food is provides deep moisturizing and hydration to even the driest skin. This whole-body cream contains 100% natural ingredients including soothing chamomile, rosemary, lanolin and sweet almond oil. Treat your skin to this rich hydrating cream with a refreshing scent. Still unsure scroll down to see our Weleda Skin Food reviews from customers. What are the key features and benefits of Weleda Skin Food? Intensely hydrates and nourishes skin Can be used on both face and body Suitable for dry and rough skin Thick, creamy texture of plant oils, lanolin and beeswax Supports the skin’s protective barrier Ideal for rough skin patches Leaves skin feeling soft and soothed. 100% Certified Natural Is Weleda skin food vegan? Sadly no, but is Weleda skin food is Cruelty free What are the key ingredients of Weleda Skin Food? Sunflower Seed Oil The Skin food moisturiser contains Sunflower seed oil which is a light vegetable oil that contains high levels of unsaturated fatty acids that are full of skin-nourishing properties. Lanolin Lanolin is the cruelty free by-product of wool, which must be sheared annually for the comfort of sheep. It can hold 200% of its weight in water and mimics the skin’s own lipids, deeply nourishing and hydrating the skin.