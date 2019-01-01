Kristin Ess

Weightless Shine Leave In Conditioner

C$12.99 C$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

This spray is life. It creates completely weightless shine and detangles better than any other leave-in that Kristin Ess has ever used. It helps to seals in moisture, revitalizing dull-looking hair. Contains Zip-Up Technology: Kristin Ess' proprietary strengthening complex designed to help "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. Benefits: For all hair types Detangling Softening + strengthening Moisture sealing Shine enhancing Cruelty Free My number one since day one! 1. Right out of the shower, towel dry your hair. 2. Immediately, while hair is still completely wet, apply 5-10 sprays all over your hair. This is weightless when applied to freshly washed hair, so don't be afraid! 3. Blow dry or air dry as desired. Tip: Avoid spraying this on partially air dried or blow dried hair for best results. Ingredients: Water, C11-15 Pareth-12, Fragrance, Algin, Chitosan, Carrageenan, Coco-Glucoside, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenol, Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil, Sargassum Filipendula Extract, Hypnea Musciformis Extract, Gelidiella Acerosa Extract, Litchi Chinensis Pericarp Extract, Cetearamidoethyldiethonium Succinoyl Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-12, Quaternium-80, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol.