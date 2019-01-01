Kosås Cosmetics

Weightless Lip Color Lipstick

C$37.00

A game-changing, clean lipstick formula that melts comfortably into the lips and stays throughout the day.Highlighted Ingredients: - Jojoba Oil: A vitamin-packed moisturizer.- Rosehip Seed Oil: Provides antioxidants for enhanced tone and texture.- Mango Seed Butter: Omega-rich and skin-soothing. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This forward-thinking formula redefines clean beauty with lipstick that delivers perfect, high-impact pigment with a lived-in finish. This is achieved by an innovative emulsion of six botanical oils and three botanical butters for full color with undetectable feel.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.