Degrees of Comfort

Weighted Blanket W/ 2 Duvet Covers For Hot & Cold Sleepers

$119.99 $73.99

Buy Now Review It

PROVEN SCIENCE MEETS THE SHEETS: OCCUPATIONAL THERAPISTS DISCOVERED the unique calming abilities of DPS (Deep Pressure STIMULATION). Determined to TRANSFROM LIVES, we formulated a heavy blanket based on years of peer reviewed research. We studied countless PhD’s around the world at accredited institutions like the University of Massachusetts, Harvard, Gothenburg Sweden and Chang Gung University in Taiwan. THE BEST ANTI GRAVITY BLANKET for people who suffer from sensory issues and MORE: LACK of DEEP SLEEP can wreak havoc on your life, leaving you irritable, unhappy, and unhealthy. IDEAL FOR adults and kids, or husband and wives with restless spouses. DOCTOR RECOMMENEDED! NANO-CERAMIC BEAD TECHNOLOGY – THE MOST ADVANCED weighted blanket filling on the planet! Say goodbye to cheap glass and plastic bead fillings that feel like a “quilt of cornhole bags…” and hello to silky serenity with our Nano-Ceramic Beads. This filling stays distributed throughout the entire blanket, while making you feel like you’re on a white sand beach. PERFECT for HOT AND COLD SLEEPERS: Degrees of Comfort weighted blanket INCLUDES 2 DUVET COVERS. One is a cozy, Warm Fleece material to keep you toasty in the winter, the other cover is made of CoolMax Microfiber technology to ventilate heat away from your body. THE FINAL SOLUTION TO A FULL NIGHTS REST- Guaranteed: While most weighted blankets for adults and kids fall apart or wear out in just a few short weeks, forcing you to buy all over again, our durable weighted anxiety blanket is ENGINEERED from the STURDIEST MATERIALS with a DURALAST FIBER STITCHING - Enjoy our 365 Money Back Guarantee!