Weighted Idea

Weighted Blanket

$59.90

Buy Now Review It

Use This Weighted Blanket on Its Own Or With a Duvet Cover; Great Gift for Every Age. Purchase Matching Ynm Duvet Together to Enjoy a Discount. The original YnM weighted blanket offers a natural way to help calm your body for a restful night of sleep; great calming sensory blanket for adults and children to help decompress and provide comfort YnM owns a unique 7-layer weighted blanket. Our 7-layer system is designed to contour to the shape of your body for maximum comfort and the MORE glass beads & LESS fiber fill design offers better temperature control