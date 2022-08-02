JTNlab

Weekly Pill Box

This pill organizer has a rectangular prolonged form designed so that you always take your pills on time every day of the week and not miss the pills. The tablet box is very easy to use, the organizer lid is kept on strong magnets, which gives you protection that your pills will be protected and will not be scattered. In order to access your pills or vitamins, you need to or remove the lid completely and choose the tablets you need, or slide the lid and choose the day you want on the pill. This pill box can be made in such types of wood as: • Ash wood • Walnut wood • Oak wood • Red Oak wood • Maple wood • Cherry wood • Beech wood • Alder wood --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤The features of this pill box are its following advantages: ✦ the pill box is made in the shape of a rectangle and therefore this box is very convenient to hold in your hand and this will easily allow you to keep it in your purse, backpack or, for example, in the glove box of your car or take it on a trip as a travel box , and this pill organizer won't take up much space. ✦if your daily amount of medium-sized pills is 6-9 pieces, this pill box 7 day is just for you. ✦ also this weekly pill box will be a good element of style and beauty as it is made of natural wood, which is much nicer and nicer than disgusting plastic, and also this wooden pill box will be much more durable than similar plastic boxes. ✦ each cell of this pill box has a convenient shape at an angle of 45 degrees, which makes it much easier to take out your pills with your finger (i.e. no need to turn the box over to take out the pills) . ✦ This purse pill box can be made in two sizes, the standard size of a cell of 0.8 inch, and with an increased cell size of 1 inch that will give you even more space for your pills or vitamins. And we can make a special engraving of text or initials on this pill box if you want to give it to a loved one on a special day or holiday, for example, to your father on Father's Day, or to your mother or grandmother on Christmas or Mother's Day or Easter. We will also be happy to fulfill your special order (for example, the size of the box, or the engraving font, or Roman numerals instead of letters) --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤ Instructions for using the pill box: ✦ the pill organizer has 7 days, the week starts from Sunday and ends on Saturday. ✦ In order to take the medicine, you need to remove the lid completely or slide the lid to the right side and choose the day you need on the pill case. ✦ after you have taken your pills or vitamins, you need to return the lid of the pill box to its original position and put it in your bag or any other safe and dry place where there is no moisture. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤ Additionally: Each pill box is covered with oil wax, which is made on the basis of linseed oil and is completely safe. oil wax preserves and emphasizes the structure and tone of wood and does not need renewal after long-term use. • Lid design: without edges, with magnets • Cell shape: rounded corners, with slate on the front • Cell count: 7, with weekday marks starting from Sunday --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤ DIMENSIONS box : • Cell width: 2.10cm / 0.82in • Cell height: 4cm / 1.57in • Cell depth: 2.10cm / 0.82in • Height: 2.80cm / 1.10in • Width: 19.60cm / 7.71in • Depth: 6.50сm / 2.56in • Weight: 225g / 0.49lb ➤ DIMENSIONS of the BIG box with a cell of 1 inch • Cell width: 2.60cm / 1in • Cell height: 4cm / 1.57in • Cell depth: 2.10cm / 0.82in • Height: 2.80cm / 1.10in • Width: 24cm / 9.44in • Depth: 6.50сm / 2.56in • Weight: 270g / 0.59b --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤ Package contents: • Pill Box --------------------------------------------------------------------- ✦HOW TO ORDER 1) Add the listing to your shopping cart 2) Select variation Material 3) In the Custom engraving section choose an option with or without text engraving for a standard box size, or for a larger box size with or without text engraving. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤ DELIVERY TIME ✈️ Express shipping WORLDWIDE: 3-7 business days; ✦ Standard shipping to US: 7-14 business days ✦ Europe by the local national post service: 2-3 weeks ✦ Canada: between two and six weeks ✦ Australia: between two and six weeks --------------------------------------------------------------------- Our team makes your life more eco-friendly by replacing plastic housings of everyday gadgets for wooden ones. We only use solid wood and oil/wax (odorless, colorless or without traces on your hands) to protect matrial for prolonged use. ✦ CAUTION Also note, that each product is handmade, and may slightly vary in color, finish, and size. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ➤ WARNING !!! Do not keep the box in a humid place (such as a bathroom) as the wood will absorb moisture and the box will not work or open well. Keep in mind that natural wood can expand and contract due to sudden changes in temperature, and this will affect the operation of the box. I recommend keeping the box in both warm and dry places that have no moisture. Also note, each product is coated with natural oil to emphasize the richness of the wood texture and protect it, so sometimes the wood villi can rise from the oil coating, and it will seem that the wood is not sanded, but I assure you that the wood is very well sanded. And also on some types of wood there can be hardly appreciable smell from natural oil which in due course will disappear completely.