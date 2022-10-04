Levi's

Wedgie Straight Fit Jeans

$98.00 $68.60

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

It's the name you can't forget: Levi's® Wedgie Fit. This vintage-inspired style includes special construction to highlight your curves and give your butt an extra lift. Trust us, you need this jean in your closet. The cheekiest jeans in your closet Inspired by vintage Levi's® jeans Designed with a special construction to lift and flatter your backside Made with a classic straight leg Style # 349640023 Color: Black Sprout