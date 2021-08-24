Levi's

Wedgie Icon Jean – Zero Gravity

$98.00 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 59980623; Color Code: 092 Must-have Levi’s wedgie jean for a vintage look we love. In a classic rigid denim that softens up over time like your favorite vintage jeans. Built with a straight leg fit that’s slightly slouchy through the thigh and tapers in at the ankle. Features 5-pocket styling and button fly. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - High rise - Straight leg - Ankle length - Model is 5’8” and wearing size 27 - Measurements taken from size 27 - Waist: 28” - Rise: 11” - Inseam: 27” - Leg opening: 12”