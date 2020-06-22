Levi's

Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans

$98.00 $41.49

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

The cheekiest jeans in your closet. Inspired by vintage Levi's® jeans. Special construction lifts backside. Iconic leather patch at back waist. Cut-off hem. Made with our sustainable Water<Less™ techniques. We styled this with our Dad Trucker Jacket Designed with superior craftsmanship and extra attention, Levi's®️ Premium elevates our iconic styles with quality that’ll stand the test of time