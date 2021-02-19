Levi's

Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans

The cheekiest jeans in your closet Inspired by vintage Levi's® jeans Designed with a special construction to lift and flatter your backside Iconic leather patch at back waist Also available in Women's Plus sizes. Shop our Wedgie Fit Jeans in Plus Style # 228610072 Color: Tango Light How it Fits Snug through the hip and thigh High rise: 10.75" Tapered leg opening: 12" Inseam is 28" Measurements are taken from a size 27 waist Model is 5'7" and is wearing a size 27 waist Model is 5'6" and wearing a size 27 waist Composition & Care 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane Light stretch for comfort Heavyweight Denim Button fly 5-pocket styling Imported