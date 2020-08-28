Liberator

Wedge

$98.00 $78.40

Buy Now Review It

At Liberator

Liberator's best-selling sex wedge Offers a variety of sex positioning options Lift, access, and support for prolonged oral sex 27-degree angle for G-spot stimulation and orgasms Use with other Liberator sex furniture High-density foam insert offers full-body support Ideal for memory foam mattresses Patented interlocking threads on micro-fiber cover Cover is removable and machine-washable Poly/nylon liner helps repel moisture Available in plus-size version