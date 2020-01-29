We-Vibe

Pivot may be the latest buzzword in politics, but changing positions in the bedroom is exactly what the We-Vibe Pivot helps you do best. We-Vibe, the makers of our most popular couples toy, delivers a classy penis ring designed to get you and your partner off during penetration. The soft, stretchy ring fits penises or dildos of different sizes, features powerful vibrations, and offers a choice of preset modes or customizable vibrations. Position the piece that extends off the ring above the penis to vibrate the clit during penetration, or pivot it down to vibrate the testicles.You can also connect with your partner regardless of distance with the free We-Connect App, which allows you to control any We-Vibe toy in real time remotely. Comes with a two-year warranty.