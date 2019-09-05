MANU ATELIER

We Recreated Kirsten Dunst’s Best Noughties Looks

£420.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This green Manu Atelier London leather shoulder bag is expertly constructed in Italy and features a cylinder shape, round top handles, fold over top with twist lock fastening, gold tone hardware, white contrasting top stitch details and subtle metal logo plaque to the front. Oscar Wilde once said: ‘The man who can dominate a London dinner table can dominate the world.’ You’re off to a good start, seeing as you were quite the topic of discussion with your new Manu Atelier bag last night.