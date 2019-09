Staud

We Recreated Kirsten Dunst’s Best Noughties Looks

£250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Staud’s enduring cheerful aesthetic is evidenced by the sunshine hue of this yellow Panier dress. It’s made from lightweight gingham seersucker with flattering ruching running down the front, before flaring to a fishtail hem. Team it with a bucket bag and heeled sandals for garden parties and summer weddings.