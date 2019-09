HVN

We Recreated Kirsten Dunst’s Best Noughties Looks

£345.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. HVN's 'Nora' mini dress is the perfect style for daytime summer parties. It's cut on the bias from lightweight silk crepe de chine that's decorated with a light-blue and white gingham check and nips in at the waist before falling to a floaty hem. The adjustable straps help customize the fit.