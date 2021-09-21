good light skincare

We Come In Peace Probiotic Serum

£23.00

Having rocketed to the tops of our wishlists with an otherworldly blend of soothing ingredients, the We Come In Peace Probiotic Serum creates the healthiest environment possible for your skin barrier. In order to strengthen your skin barrier, this serum hydrates and calms while bakuchiol works to encourage skin cell turnover without inciting irritation. Studded with carrot, moringa seeds and blue tansy, it swiftly brightens, calms and protects your complexion. Probiotics regulate bacteria so that your microbiome can thrive, and the formula is totally pH balanced. It’s cruelty-free, fragrance-free and vegan, and it even plumps, prevents hyperpigmentation from forming, fights harmful bacteria and cools skin.