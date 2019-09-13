Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

The Converse All Star Chuck ’70 is our re-crafted sneaker that uses modern details to celebrate the original Chuck Taylor All Star from the 1970s. It features a slightly higher rubber foxing, a cushioned footbed that provides long-lasting comfort and a more substantial rubber toe cap. Additional vintage details include stitching on the sidewall and a heavier-grade canvas upper for comfort and durability. They join iconic Chuck Taylor attributes such as the star-centred ankle patch and vulcanised rubber outsole.