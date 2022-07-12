Ray-Ban

Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

$151.00 $105.70

Buy Now Review It

Nylon Imported Plastic frame Crystal lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 55 millimeters Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer sunglasses take the iconic shape of the Classic Wayfarer and infuse a slightly smaller frame and softer eye shape perfect for women and men. These unisex sunglasses are non-polarized. All Ray-Ban sunglasses are made from superior materials, and these unisex non-polarized sunglasses are no exception. RB2132 unisex Wayfarer frames are manufactured from durable nylon, making them lightweight and able to hold up against frequent use. Our Wayfarer sunglasses utilize famous G-15 lenses, which are prescription ready and made from glass. Ray-Ban allows you to choose from a variety of frame colors and lens treatments including crystal green, brown or gradient styles. All Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses are designed to offer an easy fit with a high level of visual clarity and protection. The sunglasses are available in a variety of size options to ensure a relaxed yet comfortable fit. Our glass lenses help protect your eyes against harmful UV rays and have been coated with 100% UV protection. Ray-Ban glasses are comprised of precision-cut lenses that reduce eye strain when worn. Ray-Ban unisex sunglasses are comfortable and effective to wear on cloudy and hazy days, when the sun is bright, and during sunrise and sunset.