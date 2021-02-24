TheOrdinaryGifts

Wavy Handle Tumblers

$39.68

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Make hydrating yourself cool again with our best-selling tumblers. These come in a variety of colours and are so unique, we're obsessed! ✨ FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE ✨ Please read below before placing your order. Thank you! 🦋 If you have any questions, please ask before placing your order! 🦋 We are constantly adding new stuff, so be sure to favourite the shop. 🦋 We use a production partner based in Asia and the US to help us with fulfilment. 🦋 OUR FULFILMENT POLICY: It usually takes us 2-7 days to process and 3-4 weeks to deliver your order, after dispatch. Due to COVID related complications shipping companies are facing worldwide, delivery may be delayed unexpectedly and without notice. We are trying our best to monitor this as closely as possible, however please note that the actual delivery process is out of our hands. We thank you for your patience. 🦋 OUR RETURN / EXCHANGE POLICY: Once the order's been placed, we are ONLY able to offer a refund or exchange (whichever you prefer) after confirmation (with photo/s), if the item you receive is either defective (broken / torn / not as described), or not the item you ordered for. Pls note, all items are custom made when you place your order and we do not keep stock. 🦋 We are unable to cancel and refund once your order has been placed. 🦋 Please make sure you order the correct SIZE - we strongly suggest reviewing the size charts given with every listing and using a measuring tape. 🦋 Please be sure to enter your full name and correct address. We cannot take responsibility of a package once it has been processed and shipped with an address you provided. We are unable to change / refund / track / redirect packages once order's been placed. These things are unfortunately not in our control. 🦋 When you are making a purchase at our shop, it Is understood that you have read these announcements and and that you agree to our shop policies. 🦋 Thank you for shopping with us!