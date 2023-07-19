Smart Glass Jewelry

Wave Small Pendant Ocean Colors

$66.00 $46.86

Buy Now Review It

At Smart Glass Jewelry

A little bit smaller, all the wow! Our large pendant has been a show stopper, so we decided to add another scaled for everyday wear. Two pieces of glass with the larger ring being approximately 2 inches wide, finished with an 18 inch sterling silver or gold fill satellite chain. Patented. *Simple design is easy to wear *Each piece of ruffle glass is unique *Gold fill chain won't change color *Sterling silver chain is not plated *Add an extender at check out for added length *Gift boxed for easy giving Clear from a beer or wine bottle Antique clear from a Coca-Cola bottle Aqua from a sake bottle Periwinkle from a sake bottle