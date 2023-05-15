Simmer Stone

Wave Pattern Irregular Makeup Mirror

【Elegant for Room Decor】 This mirror can be used for home decoration, adding an artistic touch to your home.You can place it on the desk by leaning the wall.Also you can hang it on the wall. There is a hanging hook at the back of the mirror. 【Perfect Size for Desk Decor】It may be smaller than you expect if it hangs on wall.But it will be perfect if you put it on the desk .Mirror Height: 15.7 inch(40cm),Length: 9.8 inch(25cm) 【Unique Design】The mirror adopts the rush of the wave design, which brings special style to your home decoration. 【Ideal Gift】This mirror is very suitable as a gift to your friends,especially for birthday,house warming ect,so that your gift is no longer ordinary. 【Material】Plastic +Mirror