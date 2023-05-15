Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Lululemon
Waterside Super-high-rise High-leg Swim Bottom
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Square-neck Bikini Top
BUY
$10.00
$50.00
Everlane
OneWith
Hampton High-waisted Bikini Bottom
BUY
$47.00
OneWith
Lululemon
Waterside Super-high-rise High-leg Swim Bottom
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
OneWith
Woodmont Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
$47.00
OneWith
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Restfeel Men's Slide
BUY
$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Command The Day Duffle Bag 37l
BUY
$158.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Men's Daily Stride Comfort Ankle Sock 3 Pack
BUY
$34.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
French Terry Oversized Half Zip
BUY
$138.00
Lululemon
More from Swimwear
Everlane
The Square-neck Bikini Top
BUY
$10.00
$50.00
Everlane
OneWith
Hampton High-waisted Bikini Bottom
BUY
$47.00
OneWith
Lululemon
Waterside Super-high-rise High-leg Swim Bottom
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
OneWith
Woodmont Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
$47.00
OneWith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted