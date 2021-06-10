The Company Store

Waterproof Cotton Mattress Pad – Full

$79.00 $71.00

Put a barrier between your mattress and the world around it with our soft and smooth 400-thread count waterproof cotton top mattress pad. A great way to protect your mattress investment from common everyday damages like spills, accidents and more, this waterproof mattress pad is a smart bedding solution. Designed with a silky 400-thread count dobby cotton cover filled with 10 oz. of plump polyester fill, this well-crafted mattress pad offers cushioned support for every night of the week. It’s a great choice to add a cozy bedding layer and protect your mattress at the same time. The waterproof mattress cover is laminated with a waterproof layer of fabric so you can worry less and sleep more soundly. Make this 400-thread count cotton waterproof mattress pad part of your daily bedding.