Custom Portrait Shop Co

Watercolor Portrait

$22.40

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

70% OFF FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY! Please note this is a DIGITAL ITEM ONLY. If you're looking to have a physical product printed and shipped, purchase this listing in addition: https://www.etsy.com/CustomPortraitShopCo/listing/1231801819/print-ship-my-order?utm_source=Copy&utm_medium=ListingManager&utm_campaign=Share&utm_term=so.lmsm&share_time=1652347361574 ✩THE PERFECT, MOST THOUGHTFUL GIFT! 🤍✩ We are The Custom Portrait Shop™. We're growing to become your go to for any custom portraits you need. Whether that may be a birthday gift, a Christmas gift, anniversary present, a just because present, a house-warming present or just a keepsake for yourself, we've got you covered! Recreate your photos into memorable art! You will get a digital file , which will get emailed to you or you can also get your portrait printed on a product of your choice and delivered right to your door by purchasing the additional print and ship listing linked above! If you have another product in mind, we may be able to organize it for you, so shoot us a message! ✩WHY US?✩ ✔️ Hand-Drawn & Designed to your liking. ✔️ Unlimited Revisions ✔️ So many product options! (PURCHASE THE ADDITIONAL PRINT AND SHIP LISTING) ✔️ Quick Processing Time! ✔️ Free Shipping WORLD-WIDE (PURCHASE THE ADDITIONAL PRINT AND SHIP LISTING) ✔️ Fully Customizable Designs (Just let us know!) ✔️ Free Personalization! ✔️ High Quality PNG & JPEG formats. ✩HOW IT WORKS✩ 1. Select the number of figures/pets, product selection & add any personalization or other requests and submit your order. 2. Send us your photo via Etsy Messages as well as any other requests. 3. You will receive an email from orders [!at] customportraitshop.com with a digital version of your portrait. If you have purchased the additional 'Print and Ship' listing in addition, you will have it sent to get printed and shipped out to you post your approval. ✩SATISFACTION GUARANTEED!✩ We offer unlimited revisions. This means when we send you your portrait for proofing, you can request as many touchups as you like until it's perfect! ✩PRINTS✩ (PURCHASE THE ADDITIONAL PRINT AND SHIP LISTING) We offer a range of different products and sizes to suit any gift you had in mind! Here is what we print on! ✔️ Mugs ✔️ T-shirts ✔️ Canvas ✔️ Frames ✔️ Phone covers ✔️ Men's Underwear ✔️ Pillows AND MORE! If you had something else in mind, send us a message! We may have what you're looking for! ✩DELIVERY OPTIONS✩ (PURCHASE THE ADDITIONAL PRINT AND SHIP LISTING) If you needed faster delivery, we do have options available depending on your location. Please contact us before purchasing as prices are subject to change for express or overnight delivery ✩MATERIALS✩ (PURCHASE THE ADDITIONAL PRINT AND SHIP LISTING) Canvas: Canvas frames are made of FSC® certified wood. When not available PEFC or equivalent. Our canvases have a 2-3 cm (0.8-1.2") thick frame. They are shipped in protective packaging and strong boxes to ensure no damage during transportation. Includes mounting kit. Frames: Our frames are lightweight and have a thickness of 1-2 cm (0.4-0.8"). They are shatterproof, transparent plexiglass and include hanging kit, to hang in both portrait and landscape orientations. Default paper is matte however semi-glossy paper is available upon requested. If matte paper isn't available, we will print on semi-glossy paper. Mugs: Our standard mug is a ceramic 11oz mug. They are dishwasher and microwave safe. Mugs are shipped in sturdy packaging with double walls for added protection whilst your mugs are in transit. We do have other size mugs available upon request. Pillows: 100% pre-shrunk polyester case and is linen-feel fabric. Contains a hidden zipper and has a machine-washable case. The standard pillow size is 18" x 18" however there are other pillow sizes available upon request. T-Shirt: Made of a heavier cotton with a double-stitched neckline and sleeves & rolled-forward shoulders for a better fit. Phone Covers: Phone Covers are available for iPhone and Samsung models. They have a solid, durable polycarbonate back and are made of a BPA free hybrid Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Polycarbonate (PC) material. Biodegradable options are available upon request. Products may be available in other materials, sizes and forms. Please send us a message with your requests before purchasing as changes may be subject to price alterations. If we can accomodate to your custom request- we will make a custom listing for your particular preferences. ✩REFUNDS✩ Due to the personalized nature of these products, change of mind refunds or exchanges are not available. Please contact us if you need help with anything, that's what we're here for! ✩ TERMS OF USE ✩ Although these items are personalized, it shall be known that they are for your personal use only. By purchasing and using our products you agree that they are for your personal use only and that you agree to not sell, share or reproduce and redistribute our final products. © All works are copyrighted and belong to The Custom Portrait Shop™ © Keywords: Watercolor Painting, Watercolor Art, Pet Painting, Pet Memorial Gift, Dog Painting, Pet Loss Gift, Watercolor Portrait, Watercolor Pet, Custom Painting, Pet Gifts, Personalized Gift, Cat Watercolor, Digital Item, Digital Portrait, Hand-Drawn Portrait, Unlimited Revisions, Quick Processing, Free Shipping, Customizable Designs, Personalized Designs, High Quality PNG, High Quality JPEG, Photo Recreations, Mugs, T-Shirts, Canvas, Frames, Phone Covers, Men's Underwear, Pillows, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Print and Ship, FSC Certified Wood, PEFC Certified Wood, Shatterproof Plexiglass, Ceramic Mugs, Pre-Shrunk Polyester, Linen-Feel Fabric, Heavy Cotton T-Shirt, Durable Polycarbonate Phone Covers, BPA Free Hybrid Material, Custom Listing, No Refunds, Personal Use Only, Custom Portrait Shop.