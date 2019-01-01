Water-repellent Down Jacket

Keep lightweight protection and warmth close at hand with this water-repellent jacket from adidas, featuring an innovative baffle system and improved weather resistance. Filled with the added warmth of down, it's slim and packable for convenience on the go. Approx. model height is 5'9" and she is wearing a size small. Short length. INSPIRED FOR: Outdoor. Water-repellent fabric. down insulation. packable. Stand collar. zipper closure with storm flap at front. long sleeves with elasticated cuffs. zip pockets with media-cord routers at sides. Polyester. fill: down. Machine washable. Imported. Web ID: 6176384.