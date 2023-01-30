Homde

Water Proof Cosmetics Storage

LARGE CAPACITY STORAGE - This makeup organizer with a transparent lid can store cosmetics of different shapes and sizes while keeping them organized. The top layer is suitable for bottled lotion, cream and sunscreen, and 3 separate drawers can store jewelry, lipstick, palette, makeup brush, eyeliner, eyebrow pencil, eye shadow, nail polish, perfume bottle or other skin care cosmetics DUSTPROOF AND WATERPROOF - The top layer is equipped with a transparent cover to protect the cosmetics from water and dust. And this transparent top cover also allows you to find the items you want at a glance and easy access. It is suitable to be placed in the bedroom, bathroom, dresser, bedside table, etc EASY TO CARRY - Equipped with a carrying handle so that the makeup box can be easily moved, and it is also convenient to carry when traveling (if necessary) SIMPLE AND PRACTICAL - This cosmetic case is clean, and the design is simple and fashionable. It is made of ABS plastic, which is easy to clean and durable. The drawers are equipped with handles for pulling out, which is easy to use. The top layer is two-way open, user-friendly design, items can be taken from both sides IDEAL GIFT - This dustproof makeup case is multifunctional and space-saving. It is an excellent choice as a wonderful gift for your friends, daughter, girlfriend, wife, mother on Christmas, New Year, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, birthdays and many other holidays