Clarins

Water Lip Stain Lip Gloss

$39.00 $33.15

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: All Skin Types Finish: Matte Features: Barely-there texture How To Use: The brush is infused with just the right amount of colour and perfectly hugs the shape of your lips for customisable application: apply to the centre of your lips, trace the lip line and experiment with the intensity! Coverage: Medium Finally, a lip product that lasts up to 300 kisses*! Rich in plant-derived active ingredients, including soothing and nourishing Aloe extract, Water Lip Stain is an innovative lip tint with highly concentrated colour and longwearing properties. Extremely lightweight on the lips and formulated with a matte finish, enjoy lips that look natural while seemingly tatooed with colour like an ink. Experiment with different finishes, from light and natural to bright and intense. Pucker up as you please... without leaving a trace! *Clinical test 22 volunteers. Product code 715564540