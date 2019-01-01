Simple

Water Boost Sleeping Cream

This silky, lightweight moisturiser transforms dull, tired skin, replenishing dehydrated skin while you sleep! your skin continually works to maintain hydration levels to keep your skin in its best condition. Factors such as air pollution, weather, temperature changes, air conditioning, stress and lack of sleep can cause your natural hydration cycle to get out of balance and as a result, skin can become dry and dehydrated. Specially formulated for dehydrated, dry skin, simple water boost skin quench sleeping cream is made with plant extract and skin-essential minerals:- works naturally with skin, for instant and continuous hydration throughout the day.- With regular use, it boosts skins natural hydration process, for health-looking skin.as Per all our simple products, simple water boost skin quench sleeping cream contains no harsh chemicals, artificial colors or perfume, making it perfectly suitable for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin. Our simple water boost skin quench sleeping cream is part of the new simple water boost skincare range, dedicated to reversing the 5 early symptoms of dehydration: dryness, roughness, feelings of tightness, dullness and dry dehydration lines- to leave skin revitalized, supple and dewy fresh. Why not try out our other products in the simple water boost range to instantly hydrate your skin? at night, after cleansing with a simple water boost cleanser, we recommend applying simple water boost hydrating booster all over your face to instantly moisturize your skin and help it stay hydrated for longer. Finish your hydration skincare routine by smoothing simple skin quench sleeping cream gently into your face and neck with upward, outwards movements.