Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Laneige
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer For Moisture Barrier Repair
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
More from Laneige
Laneige
Water Bank Moisture Cream
BUY
£33.00
Sephora
Laneige
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask
BUY
£26.00
Beauty Bay
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted