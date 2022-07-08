Apple

WHY APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 — The most advanced Apple Watch features powerful health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG. The larger, Always-On Retina display makes it easier to use and read. The most durable Apple Watch. Charges faster so you can get going quicker. EASILY CUSTOMIZABLE — Available in a range of sizes and materials, with dozens of bands to choose from. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways. INCREDIBLE DURABILITY — Built to be tough. It’s more crack resistant, it’s dust resistant, and it’s swimproof. STAY CONNECTED — Send a text, make a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, or call for help with Emergency SOS. Series 7 (GPS) works with your iPhone or Wi-Fi to keep you connected. MOST ADVANCED HEALTH FEATURES — Keep an eye on your blood oxygen with a revolutionary sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime. Get irregular heart rhythm notifications. Track your sleep. Use fall detection as a safety feature that can call for help if you need it. SIMPLY COMPATIBLE — It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Listen to music with your AirPods. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices with a tap. Pay and send money with Apple Pay. Apple Watch requires an iPhone 6s or later with the latest iOS version. ULTIMATE FITNESS PARTNER — Apple Watch helps you stay active. It has advanced sensors that track all the ways you move and measure your favorite workouts. And it comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.