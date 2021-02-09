Kachel x Anthropologie

Style No. 4149206000001 ; Color Code: 040 A label known for swishy silhouettes set for sun-drenched locales, Kachel is kitting you out for days spent closer to home with its new line of activewear. Spun from pure cotton, these slouchy joggers can be donned for workouts and morning runs, or, since their elasticated cuffs sit at ankle length, paired with high-top trainers and denim jackets for weekend errands. About Kachel A bona-fide fan of classic silhouettes? Spend your weekends trawling vintag... Read More By Kachel Cotton Pull-up styling Drawstring waist Two side slant pockets Elasticated cuffs Hand wash Imported Dimensions 97cm L Inseam: 28" Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small