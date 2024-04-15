Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Washed Effect Vest
$45.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Damson Madder
Buon Appetito Shrunken Tee
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
Nigel Preston
Waistcoat Utility Top
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Zara
Washed Effect Vest
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Pilcro
Crew-neck Sweater Vest
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Zara
Zara
Washed Effect Vest
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Zara
Balloon Waistcoat Top
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Limited-edition Mixed Sequin Dress
BUY
£139.00
Zara
Zara
Mini City Bag
BUY
$39.90
Zara
More from Tops
Damson Madder
Buon Appetito Shrunken Tee
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
Nigel Preston
Waistcoat Utility Top
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Zara
Washed Effect Vest
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Pilcro
Crew-neck Sweater Vest
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted