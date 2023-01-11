Veronika Maine

Washed Crepe Twist Pencil Skirt

$269.00

Designer's Notes This skirt is a part of our Forward collection. Designed in our double crepe fabric, the classic pencil skirt has been revitalised this season. With an asymmetrical wrap detail and gathered ruching on the side, this pencil style skirt is ultra-flattering. Pair with our matching Washed Crepe Sleeveless top for a co-ordinated look. VM Forward is a dedicated range of styles made from certified sustainable fabrics. This collection is our contribution to decreasing the environmental and social impact of fashion on the world. Find out more. Product & Fit Details: Recycled double crepe fabric Waisted fit Pencil skirt silhouette Asymmetric wrap detail Gathered ruching at side Invisible zip closure at back Partially lined Midi length Model wears a VM size 8 and is 181cm tall Made in Australia