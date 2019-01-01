Lunya

Washable Silk Pant Set

$238.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Rendered in a beautiful navy shade, this is the pant version of Lunya’s fan-favorite sleep set. We’re huge fans of the temp-controlled washable silk that keeps cool through the night, and best of all, doesn’t come with a monthly dry cleaning bill (yep, it’s machine washable). The draped fit is particularly clutch; meaning it’s comfy, breathable, and doesn’t cling. 100% silk Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry Model is 5’10.5” with 33” bust, 24” waist, 34” hips and wearing a size S