Wrought Studio

Warminster Task Chair

$137.53 $87.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Outfit your desk ensemble in contemporary style with this distinctive desk chair. Founded atop a plastic and metal frame, its geometric foam-filled seat is upholstered with faux leather on the back and polyester-blend fabric on the front with diamond-tufted details for a touch of texture. Five non-marking caster wheels below offer must-have mobility as you tackle your to-do list, while a convenient lever lets you adjust the seat height to suit your needs.