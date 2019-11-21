Uncommon Goods

Wall Chess

The average game of chess takes roughly 40 moves. All those moments thinking (and lingering a liiittle too long on a piece) add up, so finding time to sit down to a battle for the board isn't always easy. This pretty oak set solves that problem, while doubling as a delightful piece of home decor. Designed to hang vertically, the chess pieces stay put, so players can take turns in passing. Several nights since you moved your knight? No problem. A special marker indicates the last move, so one opponent can easily pick up where the other left off. Hang it in a hall to make your move part of a daily routine, or display it where it will spur impromptu games (and conversation). Made in Huntsville, Alabama.